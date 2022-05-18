Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase [Image 1 of 5]

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220518-N-VI040-1018 AYASE, Japan (May 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi work together with local volunteers to prepare a field for rice to be planted in during a community relations volunteer event held in Ayase, Japan May 18, 2022. The rice grown in this field will be processed and served by a local non-profit organization actively working to provide food for children in need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 03:13
    Photo ID: 7202676
    VIRIN: 220518-N-VI040-1018
    Resolution: 5833x3893
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase
    NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Sailor
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT