NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase

220518-N-VI040-1068 AYASE, Japan (May 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Ronald Bailey IV, from Tulsa, Okla., and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jennifer Koonz, from Portland, Ore., dig trenches in a field for rice to be planted during a community relations volunteer event held in Ayase, Japan May 18, 2022. The rice grown in this field will be processed and served by a local non-profit organization actively working to provide food for children in need.

