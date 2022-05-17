Senior leaders of Iowa National Guard, Kosovo Security Force observe troops during battle drills

Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, listens to an explanation on best military communications practices while visiting U.S. Soldiers and KSF members during warrior task and battle drills at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Several members of the KSF are completing annual training with the 209th Medical Company (Area Support) to cross train and increase interoperability. Jashari was accompanied by the KSF senior enlisted leader, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General and the IANG senior enlisted leader for a tour of Camp Dodge facilities, which kicked off their week-long visit. The IANG is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

