Iowa Adjutant General visits with KSF troop

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, visits with a Kosovo Security Force member while he practices warrior tasks and battle drills with the 209th Medical Company (Area Support) at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Several members of the KSF are completing annual training with the 209th MCAS to cross train and increase interoperability. The IANG is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

