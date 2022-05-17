KSF commander greets troop during battle drills

Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, shakes hands with Maj. Alan Schmeckpeper with the 209th Medical Company (Area Support), Iowa Army National Guard, after observing warrior tasks and battle drills at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Several members of the KSF are completing annual training with the 209th MCAS to cross train and increase interoperability. Jashari was accompanied by the KSF senior enlisted leader, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General and the IANG senior enlisted leader for a tour of Camp Dodge facilities, which kicked off their week-long visit. The IANG is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

