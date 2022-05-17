Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KSF commander greets troop during battle drills [Image 2 of 5]

    KSF commander greets troop during battle drills

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, greets a KSF member while he practices warrior tasks and battle drills with the 209th Medical Company (Area Support) at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 17, 2022. Several members of the KSF are completing annual training with the 209th MCAS to cross train and increase interoperability. Jashari was accompanied by the KSF senior enlisted leader, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General and the IANG senior enlisted leader for a tour of Camp Dodge facilities, which kicked off their week-long visit. The IANG is partnered with Kosovo as part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which affords unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 00:23
    Photo ID: 7202583
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-KS612-098
    Resolution: 3853x2660
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KSF commander greets troop during battle drills [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kosovo Security Force
    Joint Training
    Iowa National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    209th MCAS

