51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week

Members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. The 51st SFS members marched to conclude Police Week. National Police Week is dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. The week offers an opportunity to gather, honor, remember and provide peer support from other law enforcement service members and community citizens alike to those related to service members, who gave their lives in the line of duty.

