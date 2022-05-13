51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week

51st Security Forces Squadron members cheer on participants during a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. National Police Week was first launched in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR