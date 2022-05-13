51st Security Forces Squadron members cheer on participants during a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. National Police Week was first launched in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 20:45
|Photo ID:
|7202422
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-OP101-0090
|Resolution:
|6833x4560
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS
