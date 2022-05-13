Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week [Image 2 of 6]

    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    51st Security Forces Squadron members cheer on participants during a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. National Police Week was first launched in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:45
    Photo ID: 7202422
    VIRIN: 220513-F-OP101-0090
    Resolution: 6833x4560
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week
    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week
    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week
    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week
    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week
    51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Osan

    Police

    National Police Week

    51 SFS

    TAGS

    MWD
    Osan
    Police
    National Police Week
    51 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT