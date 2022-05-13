Military Working Dog Aris walks with members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron in a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. The ruck march was hosted to close-out National Police Week. National Police Week was first launched in 1970 to provide an opportunity for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:45 Photo ID: 7202424 VIRIN: 220513-F-OP101-0264 Resolution: 6792x4533 Size: 2.97 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.