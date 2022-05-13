Military Working Dog Aris walks with members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron in a ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2022. The ruck march was hosted to conclude Police Week. National Police Week was first launched in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:45 Photo ID: 7202423 VIRIN: 220513-F-OP101-0208 Resolution: 4875x3254 Size: 2.11 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS members, MWDs commemorate National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.