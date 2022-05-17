Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing [Image 6 of 6]

    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division high crawls during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
