Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing [Image 5 of 6]

    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division returns fire while demonstrating individual movement techniques during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7202265
    VIRIN: 220517-A-JZ147-005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing
    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing
    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing
    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing
    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing
    2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shooting
    EIB
    ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT