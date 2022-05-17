2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing

A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division returns fire while demonstrating individual movement techniques during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

