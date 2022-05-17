A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division returns fire while demonstrating individual movement techniques during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7202265
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-JZ147-005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT