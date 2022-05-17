A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division uses a grenade to clear a bunker during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7202263
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-JZ147-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT