2SBCT EIB/ESB Testing

A soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division assembles a shotgun during Expert Infantrymen and Soldier badge testing at Ft. Carson, Colo., May 17. The Expert Infantrymen and Soldier Badges demonstrate a Soldier’s competence at individual asks and is on the most prestigious badges a Soldier can earn. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

