Eielson's Last F-35 Party

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander (fourth from right), poses with representatives from U.S. Pacific Air Forces, 11th Air Force, Lockheed Martin, and local Alaska communities at the 354th Fighter Wing’s Last Jet Arrival Ceremony May 13, 2022, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The arrival of the wing’s final jet April 15 marked the end of a two-year beddown process that yielded two operational fighter squadrons comprised of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

