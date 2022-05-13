Eielson's Last F-35 Party

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks at the 354th Fighter Wing’s Last Jet Arrival Party May 13, 2022, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The arrival of the wing’s final jet April 15 marked the end of a two-year beddown process that yielded two operational fighter squadrons comprised of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

