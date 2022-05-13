Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson's Last F-35 Party [Image 5 of 6]

    Eielson's Last F-35 Party

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander (right), poses with representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Lockheed Martin at the Last Jet Arrival Ceremony May 13, 2022, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The arrival of the wing’s final jet April 15 marked the end of a two-year beddown process that yielded two operational fighter squadrons comprised of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson's Last F-35 Party [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson celebrates F-35 beddown completion

    Alaska
    F-35
    Eielson AFB
    354th FW

