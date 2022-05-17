Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The unit colors are officially uncased, activating the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, making them the permanent air cavalry squadron of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7200443
    VIRIN: 220517-A-TR140-131
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

