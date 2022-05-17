5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony

Today, 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment is officially activated as the permanent air cavalry squadron assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade as the permanent reconnaissance squadron. It will be taking over the role of previous rotational air cavalry squadrons that would support the unit for nine months at time, providing more stability and a higher state of readiness to the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division.

