New Air Cavalry Squadron activated at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea—The Army activated a new air cavalry squadron on 17 May, 2022, that will take on the permanent reconnaissance mission for the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division.



“Here we are on the most fitting of dates — the fifth month and the seventeenth day — to finally restore the division’s permanently assigned air cavalry squadron to its formation,” said Col. Aaron Martin, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.



The activation of 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) as a permanent unit to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, will soon assume the mission of the current rotational squadron, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, of being the primary reconnaissance element to the division. Activating this unit as a permanent unit to the organization eliminates the need of a rotational squadron, increasing the continuity and readiness of the organization.



“I think that understanding the environment and terrain – and building those partnerships not only with U.S. ground forces but with our Korean counterparts – is incredibly important,” said Lt. Col. Ian Benson, 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment’s commander. “It’s the intangible that allows us to do our job much, much better.”



The unit is equipped with the latest in the attack helicopter, the AH-64E v6 as well as the RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aircraft surveillance system. The use of manned unmanned teaming (MUM-T) between these two aircraft allows for the squadron to enhance the division and combined arms team’s overall leathality.



5-17 ACS traces its lineage to 1916, when U.S. troops patrolled the southern front during World War I. As part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the squadron deployed to Vietnam as a ground reconnaissance unit in 1965. It took part in several battles, including the Battle of Dak To and the Tet Offensive.

