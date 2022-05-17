Lieutenant Colonel Ian Benson, commander of the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, provides opening remarks at the unit's activation ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7200444
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-TR140-451
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
