U.S. Marines, Sailors and locals from the Yuma community participate in the annual Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Mud Run Challenge at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, May 14, 2022. The event, presented by the Marine Raiders, provided an opportunity for MCAS Yuma and the local community to enjoy a 2.7 mile obstacle course that offered both competitive and non-competitive relays aboard the military installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

