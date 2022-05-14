Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma Mud Run [Image 2 of 9]

    MCAS Yuma Mud Run

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and locals from the Yuma community participate in the annual Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Mud Run Challenge at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, May 14, 2022. The event, presented by the Marine Raiders, provided an opportunity for MCAS Yuma and the local community to enjoy a 2.7 mile obstacle course that offered both competitive and non-competitive relays aboard the military installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
