U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Carrillo, food service specialist quality assurance evaluator, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, volunteers at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Mud Run Challenge at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, May 14, 2022. The event, presented by the Marine Raiders, provided an opportunity for MCAS Yuma and the local community to enjoy a 2.7 mile obstacle course that offered both competitive and non-competitive relays aboard the military installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7200248
|VIRIN:
|220514-M-AN418-1014
|Resolution:
|4435x2957
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Mud Run [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT