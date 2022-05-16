220516-N-FB730-1082 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 16, 2022) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a general quarters training evolution, May 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 19:11 Photo ID: 7200229 VIRIN: 220516-N-FB730-1082 Resolution: 2968x2377 Size: 996.3 KB Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.