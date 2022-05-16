220516-N-TO573-1032 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 16, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Newman, right, from Magnolia, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Presley Nixon, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, change the batteries for the heads up display on a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

