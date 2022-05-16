220516-N-TO573-1067 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 16, 2022) Airman Jeremy Taylor, from Sardis, Mississippi, greases bolt fittings on a retractable sheave on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

