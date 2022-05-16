220516-N-CY569-1062 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 16, 2022) Yeomen 2nd Class Andrea Ordonezfunez, from Atlanta, marks a casualty card in the aft battle-dressing station aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a general quarters training evolution, May 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

