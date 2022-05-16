Nicolelle Cooper and her father, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Cooper, 86th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, participate in a ruck march during Police Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. As a part of Police Week, Ramstein hosted a 24-hour ruck march as a way for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community to come out and show their support for their local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7198971
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-JM042-1040
|Resolution:
|2676x2321
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
