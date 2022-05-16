Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck march during Police Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community were encouraged to join Security Forces Squadrons from around base in a ruck march as a way to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 10:01 Photo ID: 7198970 VIRIN: 220516-F-JM042-1152 Resolution: 5784x4024 Size: 3.29 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.