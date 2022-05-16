Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck march during Police Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community were encouraged to join Security Forces Squadrons from around base in a ruck march as a way to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Police Week
    86 AW

