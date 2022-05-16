Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 1 of 5]

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron carry the American Flag during a Police Week ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. In 1962 President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the ruck march kicks off a week of activities in honor of law enforcement agencies across the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 10:01
    Photo ID: 7198967
    VIRIN: 220516-F-JM042-1178
    Resolution: 5376x3556
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week
    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week
    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week
    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week
    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Police Week
    86 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT