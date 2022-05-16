Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron set up an American flag during a Police Week ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. Law enforcement organizations across Ramstein have organized a week of activities to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7198968
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-JM042-1110
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
