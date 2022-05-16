Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron set up an American flag during a Police Week ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. Law enforcement organizations across Ramstein have organized a week of activities to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

