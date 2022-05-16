Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week [Image 2 of 5]

    Remembrance Ruck kicks off Police Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron set up an American flag during a Police Week ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2022. Law enforcement organizations across Ramstein have organized a week of activities to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Police Week
    86 AW

