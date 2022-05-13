Secretary Kendall unveils SecAF Barrett’s Official Portrait

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shakes hands with former Secretary Barbara Barrett after a ceremony in Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 13, 2022. The ceremony honored the unveiling of Barrett’s official portrait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022