Former Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett speaks at her portrait unveiling ceremony in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 09:43
|Photo ID:
|7198942
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-JJ904-0565
|Resolution:
|2000x1696
|Size:
|550.87 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Kendall unveils SecAF Barrett’s Official Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT