Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a portrait unveiling ceremony in honor of former Secretary Barbara Barrett in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 13, 2022. During the ceremony, Kendall spoke about Barrett’s leadership and dedication to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 09:43
|Photo ID:
|7198936
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-JJ904-0324
|Resolution:
|2000x1755
|Size:
|599.34 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Kendall unveils SecAF Barrett’s Official Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT