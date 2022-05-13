Secretary Kendall unveils SecAF Barrett’s Official Portrait

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a portrait unveiling ceremony in honor of former Secretary Barbara Barrett in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 13, 2022. During the ceremony, Kendall spoke about Barrett’s leadership and dedication to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022
Location: ARLINGTON, US