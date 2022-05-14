Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Marara 22 [Image 4 of 6]

    Exercise Marara 22

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A French Polynesia soldier prepares chicken in a French tactical mobile kitchen in Huahine, French Polynesia during Marara 22. Marara 22 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. The training advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is the first iteration of Exercise Marara at the multinational level. Exercise Marara 22 highlights the U.S. commitment to our Indo-Pacific allies and partners and reinforces incentives for multilateral cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 16:52
    Photo ID: 7198275
    VIRIN: 220514-A-LP637-030
    Resolution: 3944x4318
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: PF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Marara 22 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Shelia Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marara 22
    Exercise Marara 22
    Exercise Marara 22
    Exercise Marara 22
    Exercise Marara 22
    Exercise Marara 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marara
    marara22
    Exercise Marara 22
    marara 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT