A French soldier tell the history of Huahine, French Polynesia during Marara 22. Marara 22 is a multinational training that reinforces multinational partnerships by building readiness and interoperability for future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Through training, skill-sharing, and cultural exchanges, partnerships and allies share common interests in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific through bilateral military-military engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7198272
|VIRIN:
|220514-A-LP637-008
|Resolution:
|6720x3860
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|PF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marara 22 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Shelia Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
