A French Polynesia soldier prepares chicken in a French tactical mobile kitchen in Huahine, French Polynesia during Marara 22. Marara 22 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. The training advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is the first iteration of Exercise Marara at the multinational level. Exercise Marara 22 supports the USARPAC Theater Security Cooperation Plan by building readiness and interoperability through bilateral mil-to-mil engagements consisting of tough, realistic training. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7198274 VIRIN: 220514-A-LP637-029 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 10.9 MB Location: PF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Marara 22 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Shelia Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.