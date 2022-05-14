Exercise Marara 22

Two French soldier test the quality of water at a tactical field site in Huahine, French Polynesia during Marara 22. The water is used for showers and hand washing stations that allow soldier to practice proper hygiene. Marara 22 reinforces multinational partnerships by building readiness and interoperability for future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Through training, skill-sharing, and cultural exchanges, partnerships and allies share common interests in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific through bilateral military-military engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

