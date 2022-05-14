Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Marara 22 [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise Marara 22

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Two French soldier test the quality of water at a tactical field site in Huahine, French Polynesia during Marara 22. The water is used for showers and hand washing stations that allow soldier to practice proper hygiene. Marara 22 reinforces multinational partnerships by building readiness and interoperability for future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Through training, skill-sharing, and cultural exchanges, partnerships and allies share common interests in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific through bilateral military-military engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 16:52
    Location: PF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Marara 22 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Shelia Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

