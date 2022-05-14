Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) walk down the pier as they prepare to meet family and friends during the boat’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk, May 14, 2022. Albany returned following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7197258
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-UB406-0063
|Resolution:
|4730x3379
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Albany Returns to Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
