Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class David Baker, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), greets his wife, Alissa, and son, Brantlee, during the boat’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk, May 14, 2022. Albany returned following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 18:51 Photo ID: 7197257 VIRIN: 220514-N-UB406-0107 Resolution: 5253x3752 Size: 4.22 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Albany Returns to Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.