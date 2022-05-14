Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class David Baker, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), greets his wife, Alissa, and son, Brantlee, during the boat’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk, May 14, 2022. Albany returned following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7197257
|VIRIN:
|220514-N-UB406-0107
|Resolution:
|5253x3752
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Albany Returns to Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
