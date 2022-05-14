USS Albany Returns to Norfolk

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after successfully completing a scheduled deployment, Saturday, May 14.



Under the command of Cmdr. Richard McCandless, Albany returns from a six-month deployment where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.



“This deployment was successful because the officers and crew put in so much time training and preparing prior to deployment and continued to apply that same effort and work ethic throughout our challenging operations,” said McCandless. “The crew consistently rose to the occasion combatting material issues and were true professionals and ambassadors during our port visits.”



McCandless also spoke highly of his crews’ accomplishments while deployed.



“I am extremely proud of my crews’ accomplishments,” said McCandless. “We departed in November with approximately two-thirds of the crew not having previously deployed and returned as an experienced and tested team. Albany was at the tip of the spear and tasked to conduct several complex operations and the crew answered the call every time, succeeding with flying colors.”



Albany arrived at Naval Station Norfolk to the greeting of friends and family members who showed their support with cheers and handmade welcome home signs.



Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Antonio Williams was excited to be one of the first Sailors off the boat as he prepared to greet his wife, Nakiya, with the traditional first kiss.



“No deployment is easy, but you always come back from them tougher than you were before,” said Williams. “Now that we’re home, I’m just looking forward to spending time with my family and friends.”



Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class David Baker shared Williams’ sentiment and spoke on the difficulties of his first deployment while having a family.



“This was the first time having a family while deployed so it taught me the hardships which come along with it,” said Baker. “While being away from the family is never easy, there are always memorable moments on deployment. For me, I enjoyed being on liberty and exploring the different ports we visited.”



During the deployment, Albany steamed more than 35,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Gibraltar, UK; Souda Bay, Greece; Faslane, Scotland; and Tromso, Norway.



Twenty-eight enlisted Sailors and six officers earned their submarine warfare qualification, known as ‘dolphins,’ 10 Sailors were advanced to the next paygrade, three officers were promoted, and 17 Sailors reenlisted.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



Albany, whose motto is "Still Making History," is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of New York's capital city. Built by Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, Albany was commissioned April 7, 1990, as the 43rd nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class submarine.



The Los Angeles-class submarine is 360 feet long and 33 feet wide, and weighs about 6,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 18:51 Story ID: 420749 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Albany Returns to Norfolk, by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.