    USS Albany Returns to Norfolk [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Albany Returns to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Lt. j.g. Mark Driver, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), embraces his wife, Maya, and son, Kellen, during the boat’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk, May 14, 2022. Albany returned following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

    This work, USS Albany Returns to Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

