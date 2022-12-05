The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Christian Stafford, an Infantryman with the Ohio National Guard’s A Company, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, takes part in the stress shoot during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on May 12, 2022. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bob Brown.)

