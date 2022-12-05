The Midwest’s Best compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Nathaniel Miska of Oakdale, Minnesota, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the Minnesota National Guard’s 850th Engineer Company fires his weapon during the stress shoot event of the Region IV Best Warrior Competition on May 12, 2022. He is one of twelve National Guard Soldiers competing in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette.)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 Photo by SSG Sydney Mariette