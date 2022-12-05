Sgt. Dain Petipren, a Health Care Specialist with the Michigan National Guard’s 1171st Medical Company Area Support Company, takes part in the stress shoot at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on May 12, 2022. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bob Brown.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7197196 VIRIN: 220512-Z-BR869-2007 Resolution: 5427x3876 Size: 8.19 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Midwest’s Best Compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 43 of 43], by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.