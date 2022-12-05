Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Midwest’s Best Compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 39 of 43]

    The Midwest’s Best Compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Twelve National Guard Soldiers are competing in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition May 11-15, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio National Guards. The winners will move on to compete in the National Guard’s competition on July 20-30, 2022, at Camp Smyrna, Tennessee. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bob Brown.) 

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 16:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Midwest’s Best Compete in 2022 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 43 of 43], by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    BWC
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition

