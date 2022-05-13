Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USNS Mercy [Image 6 of 6]

    Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USNS Mercy

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, departs Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) after participating in a tour for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 06:10
    Photo ID: 7196691
    VIRIN: 220513-N-HI500-1067
    Resolution: 4585x3057
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Partnership
    Pearl Harbor
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

