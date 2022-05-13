Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet visits USNS Mercy

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 13, 2022) – U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Quast, commanding officer of USNS Mercy, right, welcomes Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) to participate in a tour for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7196681
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-HI500-1023
|Resolution:
|4010x2673
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
