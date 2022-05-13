Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet visits USNS Mercy

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 13, 2022) – – U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, visits the flight deck of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while participating in a tour for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

